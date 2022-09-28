CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds Wednesday morning for those seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

Speedway executives said the Rock City Campground will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Evacuees will also have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.

The campground is located behind the Hendrick Automotive dealership at 7501 Hendrick Auto Plaza NW, Concord, NC, not far from I-85.

The speedway said evacuees can check in at the Camping World Racing Resort on Bruton Smith Blvd using the entrance to zMAX Dragway.

Anyone with questions can call the camping office at 704-455-4445.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Ian sat just off the Florida coast with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph – making it a powerful Category 4 major hurricane.

Queen City News spoke to several evacuees Tuesday that were fleeing the storm in Florida to the Carolinas.