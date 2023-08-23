CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord fire officials visited more than 150 public housing units to check for working smoke alarms.

Residents are paying closer attention after three children died in an early morning fire Sunday at Chapman Homes. Queen City News was the first to tell you smoke alarms were not functioning in several units in the same complex where the three children were killed.

The City of Concord initially said residents were responsible for changing batteries in smoke alarms. After QCN’s story aired on Monday, the city sent out a team to inspect smoke alarms in all four city-owned housing properties.

A Housing and Urban Development spokeswoman sent Queen City News a statement about the triple fatal fire.

“The safety of the residents assisted by HUD is our top priority and we are looking into the tragic circumstances in Concord, NC. Working smoke detectors are critical for the safety of the residents and the preservation of property. This is why HUD requires them to be installed and working on each level of a dwelling assisted with HUD funding. HUD also made mandatory the installation of carbon monoxide detectors.

Public housing authorities must perform housekeeping inspections at least annually or more frequently based on their actual locally developed and implemented policy.

The most recent HUD REAC inspection of this unit took place in June of 2022. At the time of the inspection, there were no deficiencies related to fire alarms or smoke detectors.

These are the recently updated National Standards for Physical Inspections“

Residents at Chapman Homes say they have never had a sprinkler system or fire extinguishers. While the community unites to support a family forced to bury three children, many people wonder whether smoke alarms and sprinklers could have prevented the tragedy.

“If you got them in schools, you should probably have them in your house,” Christiano Gray, resident said. “All buildings should really have them.”