CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a home in Concord Sunday night.

At least six companies responded to calls regarding the fire around 8 p.m. at a dwelling on Concord Parkway.

Smoke and fire were observed coming from the basement and the first floor and the fire was taken under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire at this time remains under investigation. 26 firefighters responded to the scene. The estimated cost of damage is $100,000.