CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday.

Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket.

He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot has climbed to $653 million with the next drawing on Wednesday.

Kindley matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, which doubled when he hit the multiplier.