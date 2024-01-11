GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord man was convicted Thursday of committing hate crimes against a Black man and Hispanic man in recent years.

Marian Hudak, 52, was charged in June after being accused of a series of reported harassment incidents involving Black drivers, a Mexican family, and his neighbors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The conviction came out of the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro.

“It’s one thing to use racial slurs and harbor the KKK’s flag, but carrying out acts of violence fueled by naked racial animus and hatred violates the law and core principles of our democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “The defendant was held accountable for his violent and unlawful attacks on Black and Hispanic members of his community.”

Evidence at trial proved that, on Oct. 13, 2022, Hudak encountered a Black man, identified as J.S., while driving in Concord, and shouted racial slurs at him. After telling J.S. to “come here, boy,” Hudak swerved into J.S.’s lane, got out of his vehicle and punched J.S.’s driver’s side window multiple times. When J.S. fled, Hudak chased him to his home where he continued shouting racial slurs and threatened to shoot and kill him.

Documents describing Hudak’s actions against a Hispanic man.

A year earlier, there was reportedly a similar encounter with a Hispanic man. On Nov. 27, 2021, evidence showed that Hudak attacked his neighbor, J.D., outside J.D.’s home because of his nationality. Hudak shouted racially charged insults at J.D. before attacking him. Hudak punched and tackled J.D., causing J.D. to suffer bodily injury.

Additional trial witnesses testified about Hudak’s frequent anti-Hispanic comments, both before and after the attack on J.D., and about other instances where Hudak shouted slurs at, gave the middle finger to and drove aggressively near other motorists of color in the Concord area.

Other evidence reportedly included a KKK flag, a racist publication and Nazi memorabilia found in Hudak’s residence.

“All people — regardless of the color of their skin or their nationality — are entitled to travel on public roads and enjoy their homes without fear of being threatened, harassed or intimidated,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “We appreciate the law enforcement agencies who diligently sought justice in this case. The Concord community is safer and more peaceful as a result of today’s verdict.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office investigated the case.