CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little heftier after scoring a $200,000 scratch-off win, the North Carolina State Lottery announced Wednesday.

Concord resident Cesar Mellado bought the $5 Lucky Carolina Panthers scratch-off from a QuikTrip on Concord Parkway.

Cesar claimed his prize Tuesday, which comes to $130,500 after taxes are deducted.

The scratch-off game debuted in July with five $200,000 top prizes. Three of those prizes remain.