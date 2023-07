CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man tested his luck on a scratch-off lottery ticket and is now cashing in on it, North Carolina Lottery announced on Friday.

Concord resident John Durham took home $71,259 after taxes after purchasing a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket from Murphy Express on Concord Parkway.

Durham took home his winnings on Friday from the scratch-off game, which debuted last month and features 16 $100,000 prizes and six $4 million prizes.