CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The officer who was in a patrol vehicle that illegally passed a stop school bus while a student was exiting has been cited, Concord Police said on Monday.

POLICE CRUISER PASSES STOPPED SCHOOL BUS. 🚨🚍 | Watch as a police cruiser narrowly misses a student attempting to get off a stopped Cabarrus County school bus. Story: https://t.co/LJGwdBrYLB pic.twitter.com/USca6W9HZP — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 12, 2023

Sergeant Matthew Willet, who according to an old social media post has been with the department for over 15 years, was cited and placed on administrative duty while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The video shows the 15-year-old student getting off the school bus, nearly being hit by a vehicle passing on the right. Even more shocking was that the SUV was a marked Concord Police cruiser.

“When I saw that, it’s like my heart sank,” said the 15-year-old’s grandma, Joyce Palmerin. “What was he doing while he was driving?” Palmerin questioned. “Knowing that he is a man to be out here to protect us.”