CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say a threat of violence has them stepping up police presence at a high school this morning.

Before 8 a.m., police said there was a “false report of violence” at J.M. Robinson High School.

Police also said officers are investigating to determine the source of the call.

By 9:20 a.m. Monday, Cabarrus County Schools issued a statement about the incident.

Shortly after school began this morning, the Concord Police Department received a false report of violence at Jay M. Robinson High School and immediately acted to respond to and investigate that report. The Jay M. Robinson High School campus was placed in blackout during the police investigation.

The blackout was lifted at approximately 8:30 a.m., and Jay M. Robinson High School has resumed a regular schedule for the remainder of the day.

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for Jay M. Robinson High School and Cabarrus County Schools. We appreciate our local law enforcement partners who work alongside us each day to provide for the safety of our learning environment.