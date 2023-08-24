CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire that killed three children has a Concord community asking the city to prioritize a project that would reopen a main thoroughfare.

Concord transportation leaders closed the Lincoln Street bridge in the Logan community in July of 2022. The act was earlier than expected after an inspection revealed the bridge was structurally unsafe for drivers.

With detours in place for more than a year, residents question whether a functional bridge would have made it easier for emergency crews to reach Lincoln Street SW for the fire early Sunday morning.

Two children ages 11 and 15 died on the scene. A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Memorials at the home on Lincoln Street Southwest where three children died.

Bobby Ray Mobley has been living in the area most of his life. He says the city should speed up the process to rebuild the bridge.

“It’s very inconvenient and dangerous for the people living here,” Mobley said. “Emergency help can’t get here, we can’t get full police patrol or protection and we’re trapped in here.”

The incident report from the fire shows the department was dispatched at 1:08 a.m. and arrived by 1:13, and the fire was under control by 1:30 a.m.

The city closed Lincoln Street to repair the bridge over Irish Buffalo Creek where it becomes Rutherford Street after inspections revealed it was structurally dangerous. As of Aug. 24, the city is still working on a new design for the bridge. It is expected to be complete sometime in 2025.

The city has outlined a detour route using several surrounding streets, but neighbors say every second counts.

As the community continues to ask questions about what went wrong in this case, people are coming together to help support the family. A GoFundMe account has raised more than $18,000 for the mother of the children. There will be a vigil for the three children in the courtyard of Chapman Homes Friday at 5:30 p.m.