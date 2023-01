CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road.

No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. Authorities are currently on the scene making repairs to the line, police said.