CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was in Concord Wednesday to talk about the future of business and development in the state.

‘CityVision 2023’ was hosted by the North Carolina League of Municipalities with the goal to get to know local political leaders. After his speech, Cooper was asked about specific infrastructure concerns in some of the state’s biggest metropolitan areas including Charlotte.

The Queen City’s transit system CATS came up and the issues the transit system has been facing for months now.

The interim CEO of CATS says that some workers for the city’s light rail division will have to take part in mandatory overtime because of staffing issues.