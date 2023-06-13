CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former NBA superstar Magic Johnson will visit Atrium Health Cabarrus on Wednesday, June 14.
The event will take place from 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Johnson is a majority owner, chairman, and CEO of the SodexoMAGIC enterprise, which provides food services at certain Atrium Health hospitals in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.
He will meet with teammates from his food services organization and Atrium Health teammates from the hospital. Johnson is expected to take photos and sign autographs.