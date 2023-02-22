CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who had drugs and multiple stolen guns on him when a warrant was executed at a Concord home was sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Clyde Brand, 38, will serve 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of drug distribution and stolen gun possession.

Court records showed that in June of 2021 a search warrant was executed at a home in Concord. During the search, drugs, a rifle, and two stolen guns were seized and Brand, who was at the home at the time of the search, was arrested.