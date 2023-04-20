CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Fire officials put out a Wednesday evening commercial business fire in less than 20 minutes.

Officials got wind of the 525 Pitts School Road NW fire and responded within three minutes. A map identifies the business as Deadline Signs/Two Minds Group.

After surveying the scene, firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire, and performed a search, ventilation, salvage, and overhaul to look for hidden fires.

Five engine companies, three ladder companies, one rescue company, four battalion chiefs, and one safety officer responded with a total of 37 firefighters.

Two other agencies, Harrisburg Fire Department and Charlotte Fire Department, assisted in the operation.

No employees were present during the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.