CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire damaged the bathroom at Hartsell Park in Concord, according to Concord officials.

Crews arrived at the scene around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday and found smoke visible from the building.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire within six minutes and no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.