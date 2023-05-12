CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A police cruiser passed a stopped Cabarrus County school bus, according to officials.

The City of Concord became aware of the incident on Thursday, May 11, after a resident posted the video on social media:

POLICE CRUISER PASSES STOPPED SCHOOL BUS. 🚨🚍 | Watch as a police cruiser narrowly misses a student attempting to get off a stopped Cabarrus County school bus. Story: https://t.co/LJGwdBrYLB pic.twitter.com/USca6W9HZP — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 12, 2023

Officials advised the video “depicts a fully marked Concord Police Department vehicle passing a stopped school bus operated by Cabarrus County Schools as a student was getting off of the bus.”

Cabarrus County Schools provided the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Cabarrus County Schools is aware of a marked Concord police vehicle that passed a stopped Cabarrus County Schools’ bus. Cabarrus County Schools is following standard protocol and has referred the traffic violation to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further comment.” – Cabarrus County Schools

The Concord Police Department says they’ve identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway.