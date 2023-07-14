CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Perhaps you heard a stern voice growing up.

A parent might’ve said: “Would you get away from the video games and go outside?”

At Cannon School recently, kids heard the opposite of that message at Retro Video Gaming Camp 101. The atmosphere was electronic, from Pong to Punch-Out!!

Generations past thought of summer camp as a chance for kids to explore the outdoors. But these days, the experience reaches them in the comfort of air conditioning.

For camper Bryson Smith, this summer camp slaps differently.

“I just like that they’re either simpler or ridiculously complex and hard to play,” Smith said.

“These are all different because they’re original and they’re blocky, and I like that,” said fellow camper Zach Dollar.

Many of us know and love the pixelated pioneers that debuted decades before COVID-19.

“‘Pac-Man Fever,’ like I said, was not a pandemic,” Mark Ferguson explains to the group.

He created the camp, allowing participants to play more than 50 games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

“It takes me back to my childhood. I had a Pac-Man shirt; I had a Pac-Man board game,” Ferguson said, detailing the extent of his fever.

Along with gameplay, he mixed in pop culture history.

“I grew up in Charlotte, so I was at Eastland Mall; Eastland Mall had multiple arcades,” he reminisced.

Arcades were everywhere in the late 70s and early 80s remembered as the Golden Age.

“They see the modern games; they play the games,” said Ferguson. “But the humble beginnings… they don’t know how the market crashed, and the industry just about died.”

As a throwback gamer, Mark shared insight and tricks for games, including Galaga. For the youth, it was ON like Donkey Kong.

“I like that we get to learn about the history of what we just take for granted nowadays,” said Zwai Tunyiswa-Ward.

The retro gamers didn’t let a naysaying voice push their buttons.

At least here, no one said: “You can’t just play video games all day!”

You should ignore that voice, anyway. Because, after all, you only live three times.