CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s family is now set to receive more than $1 million following a deadly officer-involved shooting at a car dealership.

You may remember the deadly incident involving a police officer that unfolded at the Modern Nissan dealership in February of last year. Officer Tim Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs when investigators said officers responded to the business after Combs tried to steal a car.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Combs’ mother filed a lawsuit against the Concord Police Department and the City of Concord after the deadly incident.

Larson was later fired for untruthful statements about what happened. Authorities released body cam video months after the shooting and Combs’ family accused Larson of violating the department’s use of force policy.

New court documents show a $1.4 million settlement has now been reached. Attorneys said Combs was not armed and was sitting down when he was shot to death.