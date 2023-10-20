CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed Interstate-85 southbound near Kannapolis in Cabarrus County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT.
The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, on I-85 South near the Lane Street on-ramp.
NCDOT reports that the road is closed at Exit 63. The expected impact on traffic is high; as of 3:30 p.m., it was backed up mile marker 70 just south of Salisbury.
The area is scheduled to reopen by 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The extent of injuries in this crash is unknown at this time. Queen City News has reached out to N.C. State Highway Patrol for further information.
Detour: Drivers must take Exit 68 (N.C. 152) then turn right onto NC-152 West and proceed to US-29. Take US-29 South for approximately 10 miles to re-access I-85, NCDOT reports.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.