CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed Interstate-85 southbound near Kannapolis in Cabarrus County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, on I-85 South near the Lane Street on-ramp.

NCDOT reports that the road is closed at Exit 63. The expected impact on traffic is high; as of 3:30 p.m., it was backed up mile marker 70 just south of Salisbury.

The area is scheduled to reopen by 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Kannapolis Fire and Police

The extent of injuries in this crash is unknown at this time. Queen City News has reached out to N.C. State Highway Patrol for further information.

Detour: Drivers must take Exit 68 (N.C. 152) then turn right onto NC-152 West and proceed to US-29. Take US-29 South for approximately 10 miles to re-access I-85, NCDOT reports.