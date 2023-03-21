HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No injuries were reported after crews mounted an ‘aggressive’ house fire in Harrisburg Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. and happened on the 5700 block of Hammermill Drive near Roberta Road.

House fire (Courtesy: Harrisburg Fire) House fire (Courtesy: Harrisburg Fire) House fire (Courtesy: Harrisburg Fire)

Officials advised that Concord was assisting and units were in ‘attack mode.’

At 2:53 p.m., firefighters said they knocked down all visible fire and began the search for hotspots.

House fire (Courtesy: Harrisburg Fire) House fire (Courtesy: Harrisburg Fire)

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting eight occupants and the homeowners were alerted to the fire from a working smoke alarm.