HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No injuries were reported after crews mounted an ‘aggressive’ house fire in Harrisburg Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.
The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. and happened on the 5700 block of Hammermill Drive near Roberta Road.
Officials advised that Concord was assisting and units were in ‘attack mode.’
At 2:53 p.m., firefighters said they knocked down all visible fire and began the search for hotspots.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
Officials say the Red Cross is assisting eight occupants and the homeowners were alerted to the fire from a working smoke alarm.