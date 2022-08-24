CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Concord police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a suspect that occurred in February 2022 at a Nissan dealership, according to the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office.

The decision was made after a review of the SBI’s investigative report that contained body-cam video, dash-cam video, surveillance of the dealership, and statements from former Concord police officer Timothy Larson, statements from responding officers, statements from first responders, crime scene photos and reports, and investigative documents.

An autopsy revealed Brandon Combs, 29, was shot five times by former officer Larson. Combs was killed on February 13, 2022, when police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a Nissan dealership.

Combs had smashed a glass door at the Nissan dealership and had taken several key fobs and personal articles from the desks and lockers of the employees, the DA’s Office said.

Former officer Larson came upon Combs while he was sitting inside a Nissan Frontier truck at the dealership. The DA’s Office said Combs was wearing dark clothing, sitting in the driver’s seat, and had been released from jail about 36 hours prior. They said Larson wasn’t aware Combs had a felony fugitive warrant pending from another state and several felony convictions on his record.

The DA’s Office said former officer Larson asked Combs what he was doing and gave several commands to not move and tried to order him out of the truck.

Throughout the encounter with Combs, Officer Larson issued 15 verbal commands to Combs. Combs ignored these commands and did not comply. Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office

The DA’s Office said Combs eventually jumped out of the truck and ran to Larson’s police vehicle and got into the driver’s seat of the SUV. The DA determined Larson was in imminent danger of death during the encounter with Combs. They said Combs attempted to steal the former officer’s police SUV in an effort to flee from the felonies he had just committed at the dealership.

Larson, knowing that his police SUV was equipped with an AR-15 assault rifle within reach of Combs, attempted to stop Combs by running to the front of the vehicle, the DA’s Office said.

Officer Larson immediately heard Combs rev the police SUV engine and feared that Combs was going to run him over. In response, Officer Larson fired into the vehicle in an effort to stop the threat. Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office

The DA’s Office said fearing for his life, former officer Larson fired five rapid shots through the front windshield of the police SUV, then heard the engine roar louder as if the gas pedal had been pressed all the way down. Larson reportedly called in “shots fired, shots fired” and then quickly fired one more shot.

Combs was later pulled from the SUV by police and given aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries, authorities said.

The DA’s Office said evidence shows that former officer Larson did not utilize excessive force when he fired his weapon into the police SUV that they said was pointed at him a few feet away.

Larson was later fired for what officials call ‘untruthful statements’ about the fatal shooting. Combs’ death was ruled a homicide, according to documents released in August.

Combs’ mother, Virginia Tayara, filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month against Larson and the Concord Police Department.

Statement from Tayara’s attorneys: