CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An expansive development on the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus County line is adding new retail and dining options for its next phase.

The Farmington development from MPV Properties takes up 185 acres north of Rocky River Road, just east of Interstate 485, covering both Charlotte city limits and spilling into Cabarrus County and Harrisburg.

MPV said earlier this month that a new retail building, Small Shops II, is slated to begin construction soon. The new building will be adjacent to the existing Small Shops I building, which is home to a variety of tenants including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Dunkin’, Farmington Village Dental Care, Ivy Rehab and a nail salon. Dunkin’, the dentist and Jersey Mike’s are currently open for business.

Small Shops II totals 11,865 square feet, and MPV says it’s in final negotiations with two uses to occupy the entire building.

Dunkin’ is already open off Farmington Ridge Parkway. (MPV Properties)

In addition to the businesses in the shop buildings, Chick-fil-A has been open off Farmington Ridge Parkway since May. Famous Toastery is planning to open on the structure directly behind Shop Building I in the second half of 2024, and H.T. Fuel will begin construction in the coming months directly behind Chick-fil-A.

MPV’s Farmington plans include 275,000 square feet of commercial space, and more than 600 homes on the land. Apartments and townhomes are already on the northwestern section of the property.

Also planned are medical facilities and walking and bike trails along the Fuda Creek Greenway.