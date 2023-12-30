KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The historic Gem Theatre held its last movie viewing Saturday evening before it entered into the next phase of its multi-million-dollar renovation project.

The city-owned theatre has been the heart of downtown Kannapolis since the 1930s and has undergone multiple construction projects to preserve and update the movie site.

Those past projects have included an updated marquee, a new HVAC system, and restrooms to name a few.

At the start of 2024, the chairs installed in the 1970s will be removed and replaced with 800 new chairs for both the first and second layers of the theatre.

On Saturday evening, families flooded the theatre to catch one last showing before the seats were removed.

Some of those in attendance included Mrs. Grier, who has spent her entire movie-going career inside this theatre.

She told Queen City News, “We’ve supported it up here and it was fun. It’s just part of my life… It’s sort of like going home.

On Saturday, she and her family, which included her two grandchildren, caught a showing of Wonka before the theatre closed.

Mrs. Grier said it was a chance to sit in her old seats one more time and share the experience with her grandchildren.

It’s something I remember from my early childhood and that I can give to them too,” she explained.

Like others, she said she is thankful that the renovations haven’t changed the theatre too much and that she hoped it would continue to stay unique and a representation of the golden age of movies.

“They’ve done great; they’ve kept the old art deco. They haven’t destroyed the history.”

The renovations are expected to last through the spring of 2024.

To find out more information, CLICK HERE.