CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire truck that was responding to an overnight wreck along I-85 was struck by a passing vehicle, the Concord Fire Department said Tuesday.

Fire personnel responded to a crash at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday on I-85 North near mile marker 53.

Credit: Concord Fire Dept.

While a tow truck was hooking up to the vehicle, another vehicle was traveling northbound and struck Engine Co. 9, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

“Please pay attention, slow down, and move over while emergency crews are working in the roadway!” the Concord Fire Department said.

There is no mention of any charges at this time. It is unclear if the vehicle that struck the fire truck pulled over following the crash.