HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Venator, a chemical company in Harrisburg, is asking the town to approve an industrial landfill to go on the company’s site to bury its own waste.

On Thursday, neighbors will have a chance to speak up about the plans.

The chemical company is back off the road and can only really be seen from the sky.

Neighbors say they barely even smell or hear it.

“We hear road noise, and we hear the beeps from the equipment backing up,” said Anita Farmer, a neighbor.

The Venator chemical company is off Pharr Mill Road in Harrisburg, near the Rocky River and the River Hills Estates neighborhood.

“Nothing that’s out of the ordinary,” said Farmer.

The company, which according to its website makes chemicals used in paints, cosmetics, plastics, and cars, is a quiet neighbor, so the community was surprised to see a letter from them that hit their mailboxes.

It says the company wants to create an industrial landfill to bury its waste on-site.

“How will that impact the people that live nearby? What kind of a landfill? Are there hazardous materials?” asked Farmer.

Venator wants to add an onsite industrial landfill, saying that if approved, they’ll dig up the sediment from what they refer to in the letter to neighbors as an “outdated settling lagoon” that’s currently on the property and bury it in a landfill that they want to create.

“What might be non-hazardous to an animal can be hazardous to people, so we need to dig a little deeper and find out. If it’s non-hazardous, tell us what that means,” said Farmer.

The company is not required to hold a community meeting, but they want to meet with neighbors at Harrisburg town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s a little unusual, which I think caught a lot of the neighbors, caught me off guard, caught them by surprise, and it’s generated a lot of questions and comments,” said Harrisburg Town Manager Rob Donham in a town meeting Monday night.

Harrisburg Town Council will not be voting on the special use permit for the landfill.

The decision will be left up to the town’s Board of Adjustment, which will hold a public hearing on January 10 also at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

“If you can push everything into the eleventh hour, it gives people less time to think, make opinions, have questions,” said Farmer.

Neighbors are hoping they’ll have answers soon.

Queen City News reached out to Venator on Tuesday but has not heard back.

The Town of Harrisburg sent QCN the following statement from Donham:

“The Town of Harrisburg encourages anyone interested in the Venator project to attend the neighborhood meeting being hosted by Venator on December 14th. Although the neighborhood meeting is not a Town meeting and this project will not come before the Town Council, this meeting provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about the details of the proposed landfill project, ask questions, and share thoughts and concerns. The goal of this meeting is to foster a transparent and collaborative environment where neighbors and interested parties can get critical information on the details of the proposed special use request and work towards the best possible outcome for our community.

The Town of Harrisburg also encourages residents to attend the Board of Adjustment Hearing set for January 10th, at Town Hall, where the Board of Adjustment will consider approval of the special use request. Anyone wanting to address the Board of Adjustment members will be given the opportunity to speak at the meeting. The Town of Harrisburg appreciates the support and involvement of our community as we see an informed and engaged public as the key to making decisions that positively impact the future.”