HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Town leaders in Harrisburg are addressing concerns about their fire department after one of their stations was forced to close on July 1 due to a staffing shortage.

Town Manager Rob Donham says when one firefighter from Station 3 called out sick and others were already out for surgeries or injuries, the town made the decision to move the remaining firefighters to Stations 1 and 2.

“That brought us down to a staffing level that the chiefs were uncomfortable with,” said Donham.

Local firefighter advocates have used the Station 3 closure as a prime example of the issues facing the public safety occupation.

“The public perception is, ‘Hey, the fires are getting put out, trucks are rolling down the road, everything’s good.’ Then, they go to Station 3 because your child or your husband is having a heart attack. You pull into the station, and you see, ‘Sorry, we’re closed today because we don’t have staffing’ on the front door,” said Jeff Tracey, District 1 Vice President of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association of North Carolina.

The Town of Harrisburg reports they currently have eight vacant firefighting positions out of their 54-person department. The shortage mostly stems from low pay and firefighters leaving smaller departments to work in bigger cities like Charlotte.

This time last year, Harrisburg paid their entry-level fire recruits $34,479 per year.

“They’re not going to be able to pay what Charlotte pays or what Raleigh pays or what Greensboro pays. We understand that. But they’ve still got to be somewhat competitive in the workforce,” said Tracey.

In September, the town adjusted its firefighter salaries following a pay study. In March, they upped their yearly salaries again after increasing the number of working hours from 2,756 to 2,912 per year. Now, they say the starting salary for a new firefighter with no experience is about $41,090, plus a $2,500 signing bonus.

“We’re trying to stay at the front of our local market. That’ll help us in the short term. But in the long term, if we want more people in public service, we need to pay them better. We need to treat them better,” said Donham.

Tracey said he and other members of the local firefighter’s union will be meeting with town leaders next week to discuss the issues facing Harrisburg first responders.