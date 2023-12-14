C

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Sheriff deputies charged a 36-year-old man over a bank robbery on Thursday.

Authorities charged Juan Manuel Humanes-Torres for common law robbery after a Monday, Dec. 11 incident at Fifth Third Bank in Harrisburg.

With the assistance of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, deputies arrested Humanes-Torres without incident on Thursday, Dec. 14 and placed in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday, Dec. 15. There was no report of injuries to citizens or Fifth Third Bank employees from the Dec. 11 incident.