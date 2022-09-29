CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – School bus driver shortage woes continue in the Charlotte area, as some parents in Cabarrus County report their children have been getting to and from school more than an hour late.

“The bus situation has started since the very first day of school,” said Heather Jones, whose daughter attends Roberta Road Middle School.

Jones says it’s hard to predict when her daughter will get to school or get home, and she says the “real-time” system the school created to let parents know about bus delays is not always updated in a timely manner.

“In the first two weeks of school, in the morning, it was on time one day,” she said.

Queen City News Northeast Bureau Chief Sydney Heiberger waited Thursday afternoon with Jones at her daughter’s bus stop. On this day, the bus was only three minutes and 41 seconds late, but Jones has kept documentation of each time her daughter’s bus has been significantly delayed.

RRMS lets out at 4 p.m., but according to her notes, some parents received a call on Sept. 13 informing them that some bus routes would be picked up one hour, 90 minutes, or two hours late.

On Sept. 7, she learned her daughter’s bus did not arrive at school until 10:05 a.m., more than an hour after the school day started.

“She had already missed a homeroom, her first period, and part of her second period,” said Jones.

A statement from a Cabarrus County Schools Spokesperson says the district is short around 40 bus drivers, and those in areas of high demand must run double routes.

The district spokesperson said, “The CCS transportation department informs the school of any bus delays for the day, and that is generally communicated via a Connect-Ed call to parents.”

But Jones says she hasn’t always received notification from the school when her daughter’s bus is late.

“It’s so concerning on so many levels. It’s communication, first and foremost. It is the safety of our children. It is their education. And it’s failing,” she said.

The district also says they’re working to solve transportation issues and are hiring more drivers, prioritizing the routes with the greatest need.