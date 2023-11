CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes of Interstate 85 South were blocked temporarily Sunday afternoon in Cabarrus County after a car crash.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. Nov. 11 just south of Poplar Tent Road (Exit 52), according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up to Exit 55 (N.C. 73) as of 3:05 p.m. and the road was fully reopened around 3:30 p.m.