KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and multiple were injured in an I-85 South crash in Cabarrus County Tuesday night, according to officials.

NCDOT reported the collision around 7:30 p.m. on I-85 South near Beatty Ford Road in Kannapolis.

Officials say the northbound lane has reopened, but the southbound lane will remain closed for ‘several more hours.’ Flight service was called to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 65, turn right onto Old Beatty Ford Road, and make a left onto U.S. 29 South.

It’s expected to open around midnight.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.