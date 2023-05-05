KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ninth annual Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ festival is pairing with a major policy change this weekend in Kannapolis.

Frank Smolka traveled from Powhatan, Virginia, to compete in the festival. He specializes in pork butts.

“Coming down here to see how the community comes together and they’re supporting not only the city, but the city has so many events going on this weekend,” he said. “I’ve heard so much about this contest and the hospitality that they show.”

Smokla is one of more than 50 groups competing in the festival that runs May 4-7 in downtown Kannapolis. It’s one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society in the United States.

“Barbecue teams here from as far away as California. Colorado, Kentucky, and all up and down the East Coast,” said Annette Privette Keller, Kannapolis director of communications. “Many of them arrived yesterday. They’ll be here all weekend competing for pots of prize money as well as the title and the trophies.”

Visitors can taste the competing teams’ cooking expertise by purchasing a $10 ticket for the People’s Choice Pork Tasting Contest. Eat 10 samples of pork and then cast your vote for the best one.

“Everything complements each other,” Keller said. “So what we have you can see that the team has taken on the alternative identity for the weekend. They are the Qs in honor of Jiggy with the Piggy. And they’ll be here playing tonight, Saturday and Sunday. There are fireworks after the game on Saturday. We also have a big kids’ zone,” she said.

The festival also features a country music concert on Friday and it began right after the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers finished their game at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Single-A team is slated to next play at 7 p.m. Saturday with postgame fireworks.

“So we give plenty of time for people to transition over to those events so you don’t have to miss out on any of the fun,” Keller said. “And then arts and crafts and all kinds of vendors will have over 100 of them all day, all weekend.”

The city is anticipating about 10,000 people to hit the town square this weekend. It’s also the first year its social district will pair with the festival at the same time.

Keller says the social district, dubbed the West Avenue District, has been a great addition to the personality of the city. The designated area with relaxed alcohol regulations was passed in September 2021 and is adjacent to, but not including the stadium.

“It’s been a great addition because we have a number of new restaurants,” she explained. “We’ve got a pub, we have a brewery, we have a new tavern that’s going to be opening up soon. We built the West Avenue streetscape as a public park so you can go and get a Mexican dinner or a nice salad at the steak place, take it outside and dine, have a glass of wine, have a glass of beer.”

Sydney Newton and her friend grabbed a drink before heading over to the festival.

She says she’s been enjoying the social district for a while now.

“We watched the change pretty much from what it used to look like down here in Kannapolis, and it’s like a ghost town, so now it’s completely different,” Newton said. “It’s exciting to watch this small town grow. And then you have people, like there’s Airbnbs and everything around here to watch. People want to actually come and stay in Kannapolis. It’s a whole different world.”

While the city is expecting crowds of people, they don’t do it for the money.

“It’s for community pride,” Keller said. “It’s actually all the proceeds, all the revenues go back into the community. The city doesn’t keep any of the revenue. We have a lot of volunteers, hundreds of volunteers that help us, like the Rotary Club and the YMCA and other groups. And any proceeds go to those organizations so they can do all of the good work that’s happening in the community.”