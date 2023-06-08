KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a Kannapolis shooting Wednesday, according to the director of communications.

Willie Johnson Jr., 48, was identified as the victim.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beaumont Avenue near Shepard Street.

Officials say they responded to a home to assist with an ‘unresponsive patient;’ upon arrival, they found Johnson Jr. suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced Johnson deceased on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect, and police ask to contact Lt. James Livengood at (704) 920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070 with any information.