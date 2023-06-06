LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested in connection to a Locust drug bust on Wednesday, May 31, according to the police department.

Eric Taylor was given a $75,000 bond, and Clifford Reaves was given a $50,000 bond, police stated. The two were charged with the following:

  • Felony possession schedule I
  • Felony maintains vehicle for distribution of controlled substances
  • Felony possession schedule VI
  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Felony possession methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area of a vehicle

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. when officers saw a traffic violation and stopped a car driven by Taylor with Reeves in the vehicle.

Police say they conducted a probable cause search and seized ‘numerous drug paraphernalia items and a small amount of methamphetamine as well as 18.6 ounces of marijuana and 16 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).’

Drugs seized (Courtesy: Locust Police Department)

Taylor and Reeves were taken to the Staly County Jail.