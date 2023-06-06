LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested in connection to a Locust drug bust on Wednesday, May 31, according to the police department.
Eric Taylor was given a $75,000 bond, and Clifford Reaves was given a $50,000 bond, police stated. The two were charged with the following:
- Felony possession schedule I
- Felony maintains vehicle for distribution of controlled substances
- Felony possession schedule VI
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
- Felony conspiracy
- Felony possession methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area of a vehicle
The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. when officers saw a traffic violation and stopped a car driven by Taylor with Reeves in the vehicle.
Police say they conducted a probable cause search and seized ‘numerous drug paraphernalia items and a small amount of methamphetamine as well as 18.6 ounces of marijuana and 16 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).’
Taylor and Reeves were taken to the Staly County Jail.