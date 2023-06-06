LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested in connection to a Locust drug bust on Wednesday, May 31, according to the police department.

Eric Taylor was given a $75,000 bond, and Clifford Reaves was given a $50,000 bond, police stated. The two were charged with the following:

Felony possession schedule I

Felony maintains vehicle for distribution of controlled substances

Felony possession schedule VI

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Felony conspiracy

Felony possession methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area of a vehicle

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. when officers saw a traffic violation and stopped a car driven by Taylor with Reeves in the vehicle.

Police say they conducted a probable cause search and seized ‘numerous drug paraphernalia items and a small amount of methamphetamine as well as 18.6 ounces of marijuana and 16 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).’

Drugs seized (Courtesy: Locust Police Department)

Taylor and Reeves were taken to the Staly County Jail.