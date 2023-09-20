MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and four more injured following a morning wreck in Midland involving multiple vehicles, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Six patients were treated following the multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road during the morning commuter hours, Midland Fire and Rescue said. Midland Fire said all six occupants had been removed from the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office confirmed three fatalities and four more patients were transported to various area medical centers. The ages and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the wreck are still unclear and Queen City News is working to learn more details.

Heavy traffic delays were expected in the area and the area is expected to be completely shut down for several hours, emergency officials said.

Allen Volunteer Fire, West Stanly Fire, as well as medical helicopters were among the departments responding to the scene.