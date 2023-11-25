MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A few pets died during a house fire in Midland on Saturday afternoon, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived at the 11500 block of Sam Black Road around 1 p.m. with heavy fire coming from the house.

Officials reported the fire was under control around 1:50 p.m. and they were assisting occupants, none of whom were injured; however, several pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.