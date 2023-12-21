CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-vehicle crash has partially closed Interstate 85 northbound Thursday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, on I-85 North, near Bruton Smith Blvd, near the Concord Mills Mall.

NCDOT reports that the two right lanes are closed near Exit 49. Two of the six lanes remain shut down at this time. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area is projected to fully reopen by 2 p.m., NCDOT said.