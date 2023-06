CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle accident Tuesday evening closed U.S. 601 in both directions south of Concord.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the road was closed near the highway’s intersection with Fairbluff Road.

State Highway Patrol says there are injuries related to the incident.

NCDOT says the incident cleared by 6:40 p.m.