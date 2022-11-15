CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina House District 73 could decide whether House Republicans get a supermajority.

Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

The election is over, but absentee mail-in ballots and provisional ballots are still being counted.

“Most of the county had a holiday on Veterans Day, we were here at 8 in the morning, and I worked until eight that night. That was Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” said Carol Soles, Director of Elections for the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.

Cabarrus County has a very close race in NC House District 73.

Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams is leading Republican Brian Echevarria by only 425 votes.

That gap could narrow significantly with some mail-in ballots and provisionals still left to count.

Echevarria tells Queen City News he’s not conceding but waiting on the final score to put in game-day terms.

“We’re comparing someone just looking at the ballots, making tally marks, to what the machines did,” said Soles.

The Board of Elections team also makes sure every vote counts.

There are 406 absentee mail-in ballots left to tabulate in House District 73. That’s expected Thursday night, and that’s not counting provisional ballots.

“They vote provisionally. We research that, look at the precinct where they should have gone, what ballot style they should have received, the ballot style they did receive. and we count every race that they’re eligible for,” said Soles.

The other NC House race that’s close is in eastern North Carolina.

The candidates who are behind are waiting on the official results.

Final certification from the state doesn’t happen until Nov. 29, and at the county level on November 18.

A candidate can demand a recount if the difference between the vote is 1% or less.