CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bill moving through the North Carolina legislature could change how some school boards around the state operate, including Cabarrus County.

If House Bill 88 becomes law, it will make the Cabarrus County school board a partisan body.

The move follows a trend state republicans have been pushing for a decade. In fact, within that time frame, the number of partisan school boards in the state has nearly tripled.

Opponents of the bill, like District 73 Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, say they don’t believe partisan politics belong in school boards.

“I think it would politicize every decision that needs to be made,” said Rep. Staton-Williams.

But District 83 Rep. Kevin Crutchfield says politics are already a part of the school board.

“We have a 4-3 board that are republicans to democrats now. So, the fact that they want to say it doesn’t belong there, it is partisan. We’ve all seen over the last several years how it’s partisan,” he said.

Rep. Crutchfield says his support for the bill comes from what it would mean for the election process. As it stands, Cabarrus County’s non-partisan candidates only go through a general election. Classifying them as partisan opens them up to the primaries.

“Instead of the republican party selecting who would get endorsed for the general race, the voters would have the option of electing who they want to in a primary,” said Crutchfield. “For me, it’s just about putting the election back in the hands of the people it belongs to.”

Queen City News reached out to Cabarrus County school board chair Denise Adcock but has not responded.

House Bill 88 passed its third reading in the state Senate on Wednesday.