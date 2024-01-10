CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Usual and Unusual.

Those two words are both at play in Cabarrus County.

“This is nothing unusual; this happens all the time,” said Gene Bost.

Gene says there’s a little bit of both happening near his home off of NC-200.

“That’s unusual. We don’t usually have that kind of problem,” said Gene.

He says it floods there; that’s normal.

But the unusual bit is a five-foot gap right in the middle of the road. It collapsed on Tuesday after the flash floods.

“It was just rushing river water, just pouring through the tunnel,” said Lee Tuttle.

Lee’s home is right next to the road that collapsed. He was out there on Tuesday, trying to clear debris, before he saw the ground start shifting.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen from there and I was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go’,” remembered Lee.

Lee said he stayed up all night keeping an eye on the water. It got close to his shed but stayed several feet away from his home.

“It was probably 3 o’clock this morning, I was out here with the spotlight just watching the level of the water and it kept on coming up,” said Lee.

Officials haven’t said when the road will be fixed. With more rain coming on Friday, there’s a general worry that things will get more…unusual.