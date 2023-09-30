CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to a spokesperson with the City of Concord.

Officials say the crash happened on Winecoff School Road just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. This is near Highway 29 and Interstate 85.

According to authorities, an unregistered Honda dirt bike had just exited Kannapolis Highway and was driving south on Winecoff School Road.

Police say it appears that a Toyota Corolla was driving in the opposite direction on Winecoff School Road when it turned left onto Shady Lane Avenue and in front of the motorcycle causing a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Joshua Randolph, from Concord, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, officials state.

Authorities say they have arrested the driver of the Honda, 54-year-old Karen Bargsley, also from Concord. She is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. but impairment is not suspected.

Police say that Winecoff School Road near Shady Lane Avenue was closed for around two hours. The area reopened just after 8 p.m.