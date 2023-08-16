CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was shot by police in Concord Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. at Lock Mill Plaza off Peachtree Avenue Northwest.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Authorities say they responded to a ‘shooting into an occupied dwelling,’ and during the investigation, someone was shot by police.

Officials advise there’s no threat to the public.