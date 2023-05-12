CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A police cruiser passed a stopped Cabarrus County school bus, according to officials.

The City of Concord became aware of the incident on Thursday, May 11, after a resident posted the video on social media.

Officials advised the video “depicts a fully marked Concord Police Department vehicle passing a stopped school bus operated by Cabarrus County Schools as a student was getting off of the bus.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Concord Police Department says they’ve identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway.