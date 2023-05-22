A Postal Service employee was reportedly robbed in Concord Friday, May 19. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another postal worker was robbed locally, this time on Friday in Concord, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The incident occurred at 12:15 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the 200 block of Blackberry Trail of Poplar Tent Road.

The Inspection Service describes the suspect as being in their mid- to late-20s, approximately 6 feet and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was allegedly wearing a blue jacket and dark-colored pants.

The suspect fled in a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

On May 9, there was a reported robbery of a mail carrier in southwest Charlotte.

If you have information about this incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.