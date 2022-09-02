CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say an argument over a parking spot at a Concord Walmart led to a 19-year-old hitting another man with his car, killing him, and then driving away Thursday night.

Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that’s when tensions erupted.

“It’s like nobody cares anymore, and it’s sad,” said the suspect’s neighbor, who did not want us to use her name or show her face.

Police say an argument ended with Amey hitting Fornter in a deadly hit-and-run.

“Why are we allowing our tempers to override our common sense? And that’s the way society is going, we’re kind of an entitled generation these days, so it’s kind of sad to see something so simple turn into something so tragic,” said David McCall, who works at the bank inside the Walmart in Concord on Thunder Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

McCall says he was worried about his co-workers when he first heard about the hit-and-run.

“I actually made a call to check on those guys and make sure they were ok,” said McCall.

Police say Fortner walked over to the suspect’s car to try and talk out a dispute over a parking space, but that didn’t work.

Officers say Amey hit the victim with his car and drove away; it didn’t take long for police to track him down.

Officers found Amey at his home in Highland Creek and charged him with felony hit-and-run.

“To go in a rage over a parking spot and then not to stop and help, that’s kind of heartless, so I was very surprised about that,” said Amey’s neighbor.

“Before he’s done minor things, like teenagers will do, like minor things just speeding around the neighborhood, but it was really shocking to hear what he had done,” said the neighbor.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, Amey posted bond and was out of jail.

Queen City News asked Concord Police if Amey will face more than just the felony hit and run charge.

They say the investigation is continuing, and that will be left up to the District Attorney.