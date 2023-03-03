MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Water rescue crews are searching for a victim in the Rocky River Friday night.

Emergency personnel came out to the 12100 block of McManus Road Friday evening. The site is off N.C. 24.

*Swift Water Rescue* Water Rescue teams from Midland, assisted by Harrisburg, West Stanly, and Concord are responding to the 12100 blk of McManus Road. PIO is enroute to the scene and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/BVH7U8JFoF — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) March 3, 2023

Midland Fire and Rescue said they are searching for the victim with two additional rescue boats with a Cabarrus County drone. There are also two ATVs on the scene.

Georgeville, Harrisburg, West Stanly, and Concord rescue agencies respond to the scene.