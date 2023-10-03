CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several residents have been displaced following a two-alarm apartment complex fire in Concord Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The large fire broke out at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at an apartment complex located at 83 American Avenue NE. As firefighters responded to the scene, they observed heavy smoke and fire showing from the apartment complex.

Within six minutes of crews arriving, the call was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 22 minutes.

A total of 20 units and 39 firefighters responded to the scene on Tuesday, including Concord Fire, Cabarrus County EMS, and Kannapolis Fire.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the impacted families.

Fire officials said the fire started on the exterior of a second-floor apartment. The official cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.