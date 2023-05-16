CONCORD (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Photos of cockroaches crawling along the serving line at the K & W Cafeteria in Concord are making their way around social media.

The restaurant was inspected as recently as Tuesday, May 16th, and according to Cabarrus County health reports, their scores have been steadily decreasing over the past three inspections.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. Just ever. I mean, there were roaches everywhere,” said Shawntae Maxwell, who visited the restaurant Sunday and posted the photos.

A Cabarrus County health inspection report released Tuesday gave the restaurant a score of 87. Out of the 15 violations found, four were marked as critical.

Consistent with Maxwell’s photos, the report noted “dead cockroaches were observed underneath equipment on the service line, next to the service trays and behind picture frames. Live cockroaches were observed crawling into ceilings and coming out of power outlet holes. Also observed them inside of equipment openings, gaskets and on the clean dish shelves.”

Additionally, the restaurant was cited for storing dirty dishes as clean, employees not wearing hair nets, and food buildup on cooking equipment and surfaces.

“As you can imagine, now when I just go to normal restaurants, it’s just, I see that picture of those roaches there. How can they still be open with roaches?” said Maxwell.

In a statement sent to Queen City News, a representative from K &W Cafeterias said: “Please know that at K&W Cafeterias, we take food safety very seriously. Our managers are ServSafe certified in food safety practices and procedures. We conduct inspections of our facilities twice daily and consider food safety to be our main focus and priority. We partner with a nationally recognized pest control company, Ecolab Pest Control, and all our restaurants are treated on a regular basis. We have taken immediate action to address the situation at hand.”