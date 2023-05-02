CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirms they are looking into allegations of fraud and collusion against Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Miller.

The agency says District Attorney Ashlie Shanley referred the case to them in January.

A statement from Shanley revealed Richard Wise was the initial complainant, and that her referral to the SBI was “standard procedure”:

“The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s office followed standard procedure when a request was made by Richard Wise that the State Bureau of Investigations look into a claim regarding the County Commission. When a request is made to our office for an investigation, our office forwards that request to the SBI. Our office would follow the same procedure if a complaint was made on anyone else in the community. The District Attorney’s Office does not investigate any complaints and makes no assertion about the validity of the claim when making a referral to the SBI. Our office forwarded the complaint we received at the beginning of the year and are awaiting a report from the SBI.”

Wise is councilman for the Town of Midland. Queen City News spoke to him over the phone on Tuesday, and while he stated he did not want to discuss the investigation or his reasoning for reporting Chairman Morris to the DA, he has spoken numerous times at Cabarrus County Commission meetings regarding his concerns over Morris receiving payments from the City of Kannapolis.

Cabarrus County Commission Vice Chairman Lynn Shue says he believes these payments are the reasoning behind the investigation.

“[Wise] has been a thorn in our flesh for a couple of years now, to be honest with you,” Shue said. “I’ve personally got nothing against the man, but he undoubtedly has got a vendetta against us.”

Morris was the previous owner of the historic Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis. Last summer, he sold theatre and its trademark to the city of Kannapolis for $475,000. The city also agreed to pay him $6,250 per month to help operate the theatre for at least two years.

“How can you be objective on items coming for a vote in this chamber involving Kannapolis, when they are paying you so much money?” asked Wise at a commission meeting in October 2022.

Morris told Queen City News that he was not aware of the SBI investigation until Tuesday, and he said the agency has never contacted him.

He said he sees the investigation as nothing but a political play prior to an election year.

“I think it’s probably just a normal business transaction,” said Morris. “It is one that has been the culmination of a number of years, and I don’t se anything questionable or inappropriate about it at all.”

The SBI has not released a timeline for their investigation.